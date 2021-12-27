California man accused of fatally shooting his grandmother, father's girlfriend on Christmas

A California man shot and killed his grandmother and his father’s girlfriend as the family opened Christmas presents, authorities said.

Fresno County sheriff’s deputies found the victims after responding to a call about shots fired at a home in the 17000 block of Goodfellow Avenue in Reedley around 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 25.

Officials said they learned through interviews that the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Austin Alvarez, arrived at the home as Christmas gifts were being exchanged and opened fire, fatally striking Magdalena Alvarez, his 58-year-old grandmother, and Meisa Rashid, his father’s 39-year-old girlfriend.

"As Alvarez was leaving the house, he noticed his father in a parked vehicle," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "Alvarez fired shots in his direction, but did not strike him."

He then fled the home in a GMC pickup truck, according to the release.

Other law enforcement agencies were alerted to look out for the vehicle. A team of officers eventually tracked Alvarez down near the intersection of American and Anchor avenues in Orange Cove, approximately 10 miles away from the shooting scene, the sheriff's office said.

Alvarez was booked into the Fresno County Jail on two charges of murder and one charge of attempted murder, with his bail set at $2.5 million. He remains in custody as of Monday morning, according to jail records.

It is not immediately clear if Alvarez has a lawyer.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said a motive hasn’t been established and the investigation is ongoing

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Detective Richard Antunez at 559-600-8221 or Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org.