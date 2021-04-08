California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Summer Lin
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A California man has been convicted of second degree murder after being accused of killing his wife on Christmas 10 years ago and propping her body on the couch while her kids opened presents, officials said.

William Wallace, 39, of Anaheim was convicted Wednesday of the murder charge and is scheduled to be sentenced June 4, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a news release. Wallace faces a maximum of 15 years to life in prison and previously served time for beating his wife, according to the release.

Wallace was indicted by a grand jury in 2012 for one felony count of murder in the killing of his wife Zazell Preston, 26, Spitzer said. Prosecutors said Wallace hit Preston in the head between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in 2011 while her 3-year-old daughter, 8-year-old daughter and the couple’s 7-week-old son were in the house.

Wallace is accused of calling the police on Christmas morning to report that Preston needed medical attention, Spitzer said. Anaheim police said they found her unresponsive and she was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

“A young mother finally losing her life after years of violence at the hands of her husband is a heart wrenching tragedy,” Spitzer said. “That heartbreak is only exacerbated by the fact that her children witnessed much of the violence and were forced to celebrate Christmas in the presence of their dead mother. That is not a Christmas memory any child should be forced to have.”

Recommended Stories

  • Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller lists D.C. condo for $1.2 million. Look inside

    The Trump administration’s immigration czar bought the apartment in 2014 for $973,000

  • Man helped wife fake fatal fall from West Virginia cliff, feds say. He got prison time

    Helicopters and rescue dogs searched the rugged area, officials said.

  • Five boys arrested in 'attempted murder' investigation after man, 46, left fighting for life after park attack

    The victim was attacked near his home in Worthing, West Sussex, on Easter Sunday evening.

  • Poor rains bring optimism African locust outbreak will fade

    The vehicles brake when the soldiers see the enemy: billions of invading desert locusts that have landed in a twitching swarm where a forested area meets farmland. The deployment of soldiers among the usual agriculture officials is a testament to the seriousness of the threat as East Africa's locust outbreak continues well into a second year. It's the beginning of the planting season in Kenya, but the delayed rains have brought a small amount of optimism in the fight against the locusts, though farmers still worry about their crops.

  • Des Moines realtor fights for industry safety 10 years after colleague's unsolved murder

    On April 8, 2011, Des Moines realtor Jen Stanbrough was showing houses like any other day when her phone began to flash repeatedly with calls and texts — but, still in work mode, she waited to answer.When she finally did, she expected to hear something had gone wrong with a closing. Instead, a fellow realtor told her that her close friend, Ashley Okland, had been shot twice at her open house in West Des Moines and pronounced dead at the hospital.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."I wasn't even in my right mind," Stanbrough told Axios, recalling that period. "It felt like a nightmare that you were living day after day after day."Why it matters: 10 years later, no suspects have been named in Okland's murder, but Stanbrough has worked locally and nationally to create and share best realtor safety practices — something that wasn't typically taught before Okland's death.Stanbrough said that she didn't give much thought for a long time to the potential dangers in her work — meeting strangers in vacant houses, parking in ways that allowed her to be blocked in and walking first into basements.The state of play: Stanbrough helped create a pledge for realtors — the first of its kind nationwide — saying they will not show any home to a stranger without first meeting them at a public space and asking for identification.She's also working to develop a realtor safety training course that includes best practices such as location and schedule sharing, awareness of phone service availability and knowledge of where exits are located in a home.The big picture: Des Moines' local realtor association adopted safety practices after Okland's death and there's been more awareness nationally surrounding the issue in recent years — especially as more realtors have been killed since Okland, Stanbrough said.The bottom line: Nothing is foolproof, according to Stanbrough, but she hopes these tools will allow realtors to come home safe."I can't bring my friend back. The pain will never go away — but I've tried to find a way to honor her and find a purpose."Polk County Crime Stoppers is offering a $150,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest in Okland's death. If you have tips, reach out here or call 515 223-1400. This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Former Vice President Mike Pence signs double book deal; first release is his autobiography

    Mike Pence's publisher promises the books will be "the definitive book on one of the most consequential presidencies in American history.”

  • Kentucky Makes It Easier To Vote As Other GOP States Push To Restrict Ballot Access

    A bill enhancing voter rights, approved by Kentucky's Republican-controlled General Assembly, was signed into law by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

  • Amanda Gorman wore a colorful dress inspired by designer Virgil Abloh's African heritage on the cover of Vogue

    Amanda Gorman is Vogue's May 2021 cover star. She's the first poet to be on the cover of the magazine, according to her Instagram.

  • Biden announces gun control actions as South Carolina reels from mass shooting

    “Today is the day America makes a turn.”

  • The Queen's smile: what we've learned about our monarch from behind-the-scenes footage

    What’s the Queen really like? The answer is known only to her family and a small, discreet group of friends. And that’s the way she likes it – that’s why she’s never given an interview in 69 years on the throne. In The Queen Unseen, a new ITV documentary, we get a glimpse of the real monarch, through home movie footage that’s never before been aired to the public. The documentary is being aired to celebrate the Queen’s 95th birthday on April 21. As you can see from the trailer in the video player below, The Queen Unseen shows footage of our monarch in New Zealand, aged 27, with Prince Philip, on Christmas Day, 1953. It’s only six months after the Queen’s coronation, and the pair are midway through a gruelling tour of the Commonwealth, but both appear in relaxed mood as they lark around the swimming pool at the residence of the Governor-General of New Zealand, Sir Willoughby Norrie. His wife, Patricia Norrie, filmed Prince Philip fighting to board a lilo, with the Queen, smiling in sunglasses, filming on her own cine-camera. In another shot, the Queen is wrapped, in ultra-casual style, in a multi-coloured towel. We also see Prince Philip dragging the Norries' daughter, ten-year-old Sarah, along the swimming pool on the lilo. Reflecting on the footage now, Sarah, whose surname is now Stephenson, tells the documentary makers: “The royal couple knew that we were filming, and they didn't seem to mind that we were.” Moments later, the camera lingers on a shot of the Queen, as she turns to the lens and offers a sight of a natural, ‘off-duty’ smile."That was the Queen's smile which my mother very cleverly caught,” recalls Stephenson. “It was great fun. We loved it."

  • Treasury says plan to end fossil fuel subsidies would bring in over $35 billion

    The Treasury Department estimates its plan to end subsidies for fossil fuel companies would bring in over $35 billion in federal revenue over 10 years.Driving the news: "The main impact would be on oil and gas company profits. Research suggests little impact on gasoline or energy prices for U.S. consumers and little impact on our energy security," officials said in a report on the wider White House tax policy proposal.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The White House has not spelled out precisely what tax code provisions that affect fossil fuel companies they want to change.But past Democratic proposals have taken aim at areas like write-offs for certain drilling costs and the oil-and-gas industry's eligibility for deductions on manufacturing income.The White House is looking to boost tax revenue from the oil industry while expanding tax incentives for renewable power, creating new transmission and storage credits and more.The other side: The oil-and-gas industry argues that it doesn't get special treatment under the tax code, and instead uses provisions aimed at spurring a wide range of business investment.Via Reuters, the American Petroleum Institute argues that "Targeting specific industries with new taxes would only undermine the nation’s economic recovery and jeopardize good-paying jobs, including union jobs.Go deeper: Biden Tax Plan Targets Fossil Fuel Subsidies Worth $35 Billion (Bloomberg)More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Kentucky governor signs bipartisan early voting measure

    Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation Wednesday expanding early voting in Kentucky, a rare display of bipartisan cooperation in the heart of Trump country at a time of national conflict over restrictive election measures. The bill's GOP sponsors and Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams joined him at the signing ceremony. Adams said it represents Kentucky’s most significant election law updates in more than a century.

  • Your Post-Vax Goal: Get This Egg Coffee

    As coffee shops become communal again, Vinh Le of Cicada Coffee is hoping to lure diners with his take on the northern Vietnamese drink, which is best served in-person.

  • Vaccinated for COVID? Samuel Adams wants to buy you a beer. Here’s what to know

    The company said it wants to help beer fans support the bars and restaurants they love.

  • Biden to take executive actions to reduce gun violence

    With gun limits facing opposition in Congress, President Biden will take executive actions after mass killings in his first weeks in office.

  • Texas man gets warm welcome at Disney World — after a 2,800-mile run from Disneyland

    “Epic is for everyone.”

  • Corporations Don’t Pay Corporate Taxes. People Do

    A mammoth infrastructure bill is on the way from Congress, and policy-makers are touting a corporate-tax-rate hike to help pay for it. Treasury secretary Janet Yellen even proposed a global minimum corporate-tax rate this week. These are both bad ideas for three reasons. First, corporations do not pay any corporate tax — individuals do. That is because companies pass on their costs. Some of the tax is paid by consumers, who pay higher prices. Company employees pay some of the tax through lower wages. And investors’ retirement accounts pay some of the tax through lower returns. So, while it might be good politics to stick it to big corporations — or at least to posture that way in front of voters and television cameras — a corporate tax-rate hike would not accomplish its intended goal. Instead, taxes are paid by individuals who then get less for their money, receive smaller paychecks, and have a harder time saving for retirement. In a 2020 study by Scott R. Baker of Northwestern University, Stephen Teng Sun of City University of Hong Kong, and Constantine Yannelis of the University of Chicago estimate that 31 percent of the cost of an increase in corporate taxes is borne by consumers, 38 percent by workers, and 31 percent by shareholders, or about a third each. Other studies have found different ratios. A 2020 Tax Policy Center study, a joint effort between the Urban Institute and the Brookings Institution, estimates an 80–20 split between investors and labor. The Tax Foundation’s Stephen J. Entin estimated in 2017 that labor pays 70 percent or more of the corporate tax. Differences aside, these studies share a common conclusion: Ultimately, corporations themselves pay no corporate tax. A second problem involves Secretary Yellen’s proposed global minimum corporate-tax rate. She floated the proposal this week at an IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Chicago and would like to have an agreement among G20 countries by July. For decades, the U.S. long had one of the world’s highest corporate-tax rates, at 35 percent. Former President Trump cut the rate to 21 percent, which is close to the global average of 23.85 percent. A global minimum tax would excuse the U.S. from competitive pressure to make further cuts by giving companies fewer tax havens to which they could flee. A third problem is that a global minimum corporate-tax rate would open up a fresh rent-seeking opportunity for U.S. corporations — rent-seeking being economists’ term for getting special government favors. It is not difficult to imagine a U.S. company lobbying heavily to raise its rivals’ taxes in lower-tax countries. This would make the U.S. company more competitive, but in strictly relative terms. Such a lobbying win could aid a company without it having to do the hard work of improving its products or offering consumers better deals. At the same time, though, foreign companies could lobby to raise U.S. corporate-tax rates for similar reasons. Why bother improving your own company when you can just hurt your rivals instead? That is the real race to the bottom. The federal government has already amassed a debt larger than America’s annual gross domestic product. The new administration has already increased that burden with a $1.9 trillion COVID spending bill and is proposing to add even more debt over the next 15 years with an infrastructure spending bill of at least $2 trillion. The revenue to pay for these projects should be raised honestly and transparently. Individuals pay all corporate tax, but its cost is hidden: It never shows up as an item on their shopping receipts, paychecks, or investment statements the way sales taxes and other fees do. That explains the corporate tax’s political appeal. So does its mistaken “sticking it to the big guys” image. But it is a false image. If lawmakers want something funded, they should tax people directly, so we can better see the connection between what we pay to the government and what we get from it in return.

  • Rock Hill community shares heartbreak after beloved doctor, family shot to death

    “There’s going to be no one in Rock Hill who’s not, at minimum, one or two degrees separated from someone whose life has just been flipped upside down,” one person told us.

  • Biden says gun violence in the US is an 'international embarrassment' as he announces new executive actions

    "Today, we're taking steps to confront not just the gun crisis, but what is actually a public health crisis," Biden said Thursday.

  • Biden lays out executive orders to curb ‘international embarrassment’ of gun violence

    “No amendment to the Constitution is absolute,” the president said.