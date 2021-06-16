California man accused of sex crimes against 7-year-old in Willmar in 2015

Jun. 16—WILLMAR — A California man accused of sexually assaulting a minor in 2015 in Willmar made his first appearance Friday in a Kandiyohi County courtroom.

Robert Quesada, 55, appeared before Eighth Judicial District Judge Melissa Listug for five counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct and five counts of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct for five incidents alleged to have occurred over several months in 2015.

Judge Listug denied Quesada's application for a public defender because he was not financially eligible, according to court documents, and set his bail at $150,000.

As of Tuesday afternoon, he remained in custody in the Kandiyohi County Jail.

Quesada was arrested June 10 on a warrant issued May 26, the day the charges were filed.

According to the criminal complaint, the juvenile told law enforcement that Quesada sexually assaulted her on five separate occasions between April 2015 and November 2015. The alleged assaults included intercourse, oral sex and touching. The juvenile was 7 when the alleged assaults started.

The juvenile said all of the incidents occurred when she was alone in a Willmar residence with Quesada.

The juvenile's mother told law enforcement that she did not know about the alleged abuse until her daughter told her a month ago.

The mother told law enforcement that Quesada lives in Tijuana, Mexico, but works in San Diego and Los Angeles and has dual citizenship in Mexico and the United States. Quesada listed his current address in San Diego on a court document.