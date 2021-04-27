California man accused of slitting pup's throat on Snapchat

·2 min read

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A California man who posted a video on Snapchat after cutting his puppy's throat was arrested Monday on a charge of animal cruelty, federal prosecutors said.

Angel Ramos-Corrales, 19, was arrested at his Riverside home on a charge of animal crushing, a federal crime for causing serious injury that carries up to a seven-year prison sentence if convicted.

Ramos-Corrales slashed the throat of his dog, Canelo, on Feb. 13, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

Ramos-Corrales posted a video on Snapchat that showed the dog lying on the floor with a gash in its neck. He said the dog was dead and that he had “smoked” him. He then kicked the gravely wounded animal.

A wailing and gasping sound heard on the video, which investigators originally believed to be coming from the dog, was later identified as the suspect's sobbing sister, FBI Special Agent Colin Schmitt said in an affidavit.

An acquaintance sent the video to a person who called police. When Riverside officers arrived at the home, they found the dog still alive and blood on Ramos-Corrales' clothes and cuts on his hands. Blood was spattered throughout the house.

Ramos-Corrales told officers he had been smoking marijuana and didn't remember exactly what he had done, but that he lost control when the dog nipped him. He referred to himself as a “cold blooded killer” who couldn't stop from hurting the dog.

Ramos-Corrales said he felt remorse and had poured rubbing alcohol on the dog. The dog was taken to a veterinarian and euthanized.

Ramos-Corrales was released on a $15,000 bond after his court appearance. He did not enter a plea.

A public defender representing Ramos-Corrales did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon Accused by Activist Firm of ‘Distorting’ Emissions Targets

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp.’s proxy battle with a fund manager intensified after the activist investor accused the oil giant of obscuring the trajectory of its greenhouse gas emissions through disingenuous reduction targets.Exxon’s chief carbon goal of cutting upstream emissions intensity -- a measure of pollution per barrel of oil produced -- by as much as 20% by 2025 is so limited it only includes about 10% of its overall carbon footprint, investment firm Engine No. 1 said Monday in a presentation. Even if Exxon achieved the goal, its emissions intensity would be 6% to 8% higher than in 2009-2010, according to its 81-page document.“Exxon Mobil has sought to obscure long-term risk by distorting its long-term emissions trajectory,” the San Francisco-based firm said. “Even by its own limited standards, ExxonMobil has gone backwards and aims to do worse in 2025 than 2010.”Engine No. 1 began a rare proxy contest against the West’s biggest oil company in December after a decade of poor financial returns and a strategy the firm claims fails to meet the needs of the energy transition. The fund only has a 0.2% stake in Exxon, but has won support from California State Teachers’ Retirement System and New York’s state pension fund.Exxon has resisted publishing a mid-century net zero emissions target, insisting that oil and gas have a profitable future for decades to come even if the world lowers emissions in line with the United Nations’ Paris Agreement on climate change. But the U.S. company’s tone around environmental issues has changed significantly in recent years as calls from investors and public to tackle climate change increased.Exxon began a dedicated low-carbon business in February focused on reducing emissions from hard-to-decarbonize sections of the economy such as heavy industry. That came just months after announcing a series of emissions reduction targets that included lowering methane intensity and eliminating routine flaring.Still, Exxon’s main goal of cutting upstream emissions intensity is flawed, according to Engine No. 1. It not only excludes customer emissions, which make up about 80% of the total, but also doesn’t account for Exxon’s non-operated assets, nor its giant refining and chemicals businesses. Furthermore, the firm said Exxon recently revised upward the target’s 2016 baseline, which would make the goal easier to achieve.Exxon “supports the aims of the 2015 Paris Agreement and society’s efforts to achieve net-zero emissions,” the company said in a Monday statement. “The pillars of ExxonMobil’s climate strategy, the investments the company is making in lower-emission technologies, and the actions taken to reduce emissions across its operations are consistent with these global efforts.”Exxon’s overall greenhouse gas emissions declined 13% from 2011 to 2020 due to energy efficiency improvements, reductions in flaring and venting, and impacts tied to the Covid-19 pandemic, the company said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Young Thug, Gunna post bail for 30 incarcerated persons in Georgia

    According to a recent report, Young Thug and Gunna posted bail last weekend for 30 inmates at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia. Per a report from WSB-TV, Atlanta-based rappers Young Thug and Gunna are using their platform and money to help change the lives of those affected by the often unfair incarceration system. Young Thug (Jeffrey Williams) and Gunna (Sergio Kitchens) spoke to Michael Seiden of WSB-TV about their act of kindness at Cleveland Avenue Park on Sunday.

  • Minority legislators sense moment to pass 'bold' legislation

    In July after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Black and Latino members of the Connecticut General Assembly worked to enact sweeping changes to policing in the state, and since, have continue to flex their collective muscles. Vowing that was “just the beginning,” the lawmakers have turned to other long-standing issues affecting communities of color, from insisting any new recreational marijuana program will benefit those most harmed by the war on drugs, to addressing the impact of racism on public health disparities that were underscored by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • New York mom accused of killing newborn twins: ‘Babies wouldn’t let me sleep’

    A young mother has been charged with the death of her infant twins. Danezja Kilpatrick, 23, is being charged after her babies were found dead in a Queens, New York apartment building. According to The New York Times, when officers arrived at the fifth-floor apartment in the Woodside area of Queens, the relative was at the door.

  • DOJ opens investigation into Louisville Police over death of Breonna Taylor

    The Justice Department will open an investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department and whether it "engages in a pattern or practice of using unreasonable force, including with respect to people involved in peaceful, expressive activities," Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Monday. The probe is being launched due to the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old unarmed Black woman who was shot and killed in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment last March after police officers entered on a no-knock warrant in connection with a drug investigation; Taylor was not the target of the warrant and no narcotics were found in her apartment. Garland said the inquiry will also determine whether the police department "engages in unconstitutional stops, searches, and seizures, as well as whether the department unlawfully executes search warrants on private homes." After Taylor's death, Louisville banned no-knock warrants, and settled a wrongful death lawsuit with her family for $12 million. Last week, the Justice Department announced it would start an investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department and possible patterns of discrimination and excessive force, in the wake of a jury finding former officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man. More stories from theweek.comThe Oscars finale was a heartless disasterThe death of cities was greatly exaggerated5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxers

  • Italian clubs who break away to be banned from Serie A, says federation boss

    The Italian football federation (FIGC) said on Monday that clubs who join a breakaway league would be banned from all domestic competitions including Serie A.

  • Police officer investigated after TikTokker catches him invoking Ma’Khia Bryant ‘stab’

    Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the probe into the police shooting of Ms Bryant

  • Judge tosses lawsuit of man who alleged Jackson molestation

    A judge on Monday dismissed the lawsuit of a man who alleged that Michael Jackson sexually abused him as a boy. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark A. Young granted the Jackson estate's request to dismiss the suit brought in 2013 by Wade Robson. The judge said two Jackson entertainment corporations targeted by the lawsuit had no legal duty to protect Robson from Jackson.

  • Killing of 3-Year-Old Florida Boy at Birthday Party Sparks Outrage

    Miami-Dade PoliceA 3-year-old boy was killed when gunfire erupted at a children’s birthday party in a Miami suburb—unleashing shock and outrage from community members, politicians and celebrities.Investigators are still searching for the person who shot Elijah LaFrance when an altercation at a short-term rental in Golden Glades turned violent on Saturday night.“As a father and as a member of this community, I am completely devastated. I’m disgusted,” Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez told reporters at the scene.“We talk about accountability. When are we going to hold ourselves accountable for what’s going on in our streets each and every day? This is ridiculous.”Cops were alerted to the gunfire by SpotShotter technology and found Elijah, mortally wounded, at the house. He was rushed to the hospital but died. A 21-year-old woman was also shot but is in stable condition.A neighbor told NBC Miami they heard 20 to 30 shots. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.Among those speaking out as police circulated Elijah’s photo and asked for help finding the suspect was Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz, who was himself shot after leaving a party last year.“I real life cried last night bout this Lil boy this Got me with a ball in my throat I’m uneasy man I can’t even have a good day,” he tweeted.But in a subsequent tweet he then called for anyone with information about the shooter give the name to the boy’s family instead of police. “He need to die not go to jail,” the rapper wrote.Look at the way he loved his sister bro 😢 💔 pic.twitter.com/yZZLLbjHMt— zoey dollaz (@ZoeyDollaz) April 25, 2021 Elijah isn’t the first child caught in the crossfire at a party in Miami-Dade. In January, 6-year-old Chaussidy Sanders was killed at one. Last year, 7-year-old Alana Washington was killed in a drive-by shooting.After a two-decade decline in homicides, the county saw an increase last year, with one in four victims age 21 or under. The number of people who survive shootings in 2020 was also up, by 16 percent.Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says it has to stop, tweeting: “There are no words to describe the immense loss & anger our community is feeling. We will do everything we can to bring this murderer to justice & we must stand together to demand an end to this cycle of tragedy.”Anyone with information about Elijah’s death is asked to contact Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-8477.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Video shows cops laughing at video of arrest of 73-year-old woman

    "Ready for the pop? Hear the pop?" officer Austin Hopp asked.

  • Justices question California disclosure rule for charities

    The Supreme Court appeared likely Monday to put a stop to California's practice of collecting the names and addresses of top donors to charities. The case stems from lawsuits by two conservative nonprofit groups, including one with links to billionaire Charles Koch, that argue the policy violates the First Amendment and deters people from giving. California requires all charities that collect money from state residents to give the state an Internal Revenue Service form identifying their largest contributors.

  • Column: In 2020, I was astonished people forget about the Oscars. This year, the inevitable happened

    I was afraid that watching the telecast at 30,000 feet would diminish the experience. Instead it just enhanced the night's 'What is happening?' vibe.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • One dead, another fights to live after crash on highway in Richland County, cops say

    A passenger died at the scene and the driver suffered life-threatening injuries, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

  • Trump Jr, Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for peddling false claim Biden plans to ban hamburgers

    President has pledged to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • The most daring Oscars red carpet outfits from the past 50 years

    Stars like Celine Dion and Cher have worn daring looks to the Oscars. Here's the most daring look each year for the past 50 years.

  • NYPD hate crimes unit investigates after vicious attack leaves Chinese American man fighting for his life

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, called the attack on Mr Ma ‘outrageous’

  • Mike Pence skiing holiday at height of pandemic cost taxpayers $757,000, report reveals

    Former vice president took trip even as his own task force asked people to stay at home

  • Medical examiner who testified that Derek Chauvin did not kill George Floyd faces investigation into past cases

    Dr David Fowler testified he would have classified Mr Floyd’s death as ‘undetermined’