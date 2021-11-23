California man admits to defrauding Vineland couple

CAMDEN – A California man has admitted he defrauded a Vineland couple of $200,000 that they expected would fund a tribute to a late family member.

Christopher Glynn, 58, of Burbank duped his victims with a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to invest in a “business development loan” in 2014, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey.

A California man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering in Camden federal court.

The husband and wife believed income from the investment would fund a foundation and an animal welfare shelter to be opened with Glynn's assistance, the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The couple's project was intended to honor a deceased relative who had worked at a no-kill shelter, an indictment says.

But Glynn used the investors' cash for personal expenses and other purposes unrelated to the supposed loan, the statement said.

It alleged he also caused $78,000 to be charged for personal expenses and late fees on credit cards created in the name of the couple's foundation.

Glynn, who stayed for a time at the couple's home, used emails and contracts to deceive the investors, according to the statement.

He also claimed to be affiliated with an international trust that had assets in the billions of dollars, it alleged.

"I can tell you it will be the safest money you will ever place as its (sic) guaranteed by the largest Trust on the planet," Glynn claimed in an email to the couple, according to the indictment.

Glynn also staged conference calls, including one that purportedly involved representatives of federal agencies, it alleged.

Glynn was a fugitive for almost a year until his arrest in Oregon in August 2020, the U.S. Attorney's Office noted.

It said he pleaded guilty Monday to single counts of wire fraud and money laundering.

U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2022 in Camden federal court.

