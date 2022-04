California man allegedly lured 80 children into making porn, including 10 in Texas

Breaking news

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Northern California man was arrested for allegedly posing as a young girl on social media and convincing more than 80 children, including 10 in Texas, to make pornographic videos, authorities said Tuesday.

Two of the victims were a 10-year-old and an 8-year-old in Robstown, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. There were also four in Houston, two in Dallas, one in Garland and one in Mercedes.

Demetrius Carl Davis, 24, was booked Tuesday in Sacramento County on suspicion of committing a lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14, according to the county Sheriff's Office website.

In 2020 and 2021, Davis allegedly posed as a prepubescent girl named "Lizzy" to lure and groom children 6 to 13 years old, the Sheriff's Office said.

He allegedly befriended children and sent them child pornography, authorities said.

"After establishing a relationship with the child, Davis would direct them to produce child pornography, depicting themselves engaging in sexual acts with their siblings and other children known to them," sheriff's spokesperson Rodney Grassmann said in a video release.

A search of Davis's Sacramento County home last December turned up sexually explicit digital recordings featuring children, Grassmann said.

Investigators have identified more than 80 alleged victims in the United States and there may be at least 15 others or more internationally for a total of at least 100 child victims, Grassmann said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is helping with the international investigation.

Davis remained jailed without bail. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

More: Cambodian woman awarded $1.78M after Rockport couple trafficked, forced her into labor

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: California man allegedly lured 80 children, 10 in Texas, into porn