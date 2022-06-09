California man arrested with 1,300 fentanyl pills in Minnehaha County: court documents

A Los Angeles man is being held at the Minnehaha County Jail on a $1 million bond relating to drug distribution charges, according to court documents.

Reginald Davis, 38, was arrested Tuesday on the following charges:

One count for distribution of a controlled substance

Eight counts for possession of a controlled substance

One count for possession of marijuana one or more pounds

One count for possession of marijuana, 1-10 pounds

Two counts for maintaining a place were drugs were sold

One count for eluding

Minnehaha State's Attorney, Daniel Haggar, told the Argus Leader Davis was found with fentanyl, meth, cocaine and marijuana.

More Argus911: Sioux Falls man indicted for 6 counts of rape, court documents show.

Haggar confirmed 3.38 pounds of meth, fentanyl, cocaine and a scale, were found in Davis's hotel room. An additional 3.5 pounds of marijuana, three pounds of meth and cocaine and 1,300 fentanyl pills were found in a residence Davis was staying at.

A gun and $40,000 in cash were also seized after a search warrant was issued at the residence, Haggar said.

Davis had his initial court appearance on Wednesday were he was given a $1 million bond due to his poor community ties and him being a flight risk among other things, Haggar said.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Man found with fentanyl, cocaine, and meth in Minnehaha County