California man arrested after $5 million-worth of Nike products found in warehouse

A California man has been arrested in connection with a massive organized retail theft ring after officials found a warehouse stashed with $5 million-worth of stolen Nike merchandise.

Roy Lee Harvey Jr., 37, was taken into custody Saturday and booked on a charge of receiving stolen property, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Nike sneakers seized from a warehouse in Hawthorne, Calif. (LAPD)

Detectives on Saturday executed two separate search warrants, one in Hollywood and another at a warehouse in Hawthorne, California, where Harvey Jr. was "seen delivering stolen Nike products," police said.

Detectives, along with Nike’s global security director, conducted a search of the warehouse and found thousands of pairs of stolen Nike shoes, clothing, accessories and “unique prototypes” worth $5 million, police said.

Stolen NIke products inside a warehouse in Hawthorne, Calif. (LAPD)

Officials shared photos of the warehouse revealing shelves stocked with seemingly endless boxes of shoes, including highly-coveted Nike sneakers and dunks.

“It is believed Harvey Jr. is responsible for receiving, redistributing, and reselling a high dollar amount of stolen property,” police said in the release.

It's not immediately clear if he has a lawyer nor how many other people were involved in the operation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the LAPD's Commercial Crimes Division at (213) 486-5920.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com