California man arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing women while in Pennywise clown mask

A California man was arrested for allegedly going on a crime spree while wearing a Pennywise clown mask on Tuesday in Victorville, California, police said.

Joel Hernandez, 22, is facing charges of robbery and battery and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

A woman called 911 at about 5:15 p.m. to report that a man wearing a white clown mask and red sweatshirt had just robbed her as she withdrew money from an ATM.

Deputies detained Hernandez nearby because he matched the description of the suspect and the victim identified him as the man who attacked her.

HUGE HALLOWEEN SKELETON SNATCHED FROM TEXAS YARD IN BROAD DAYLIGHT

While investigating that incident, deputies learned that a second victim called 911 minutes before the robbery to report that a man in a white clown mask had groped her in the parking lot of a grocery store roughly 1 mile away from the bank.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

A search of Hernandez's backpack turned up a clown mask and $500 that he allegedly stole from the second victim, according to police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The clown mask resembles Pennywise, the main character in Stephen King's horror novel "It."

Authorities urged anyone else who may have been an alleged victim of Hernandez to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.