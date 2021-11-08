California man arrested for allegedly killing 2-month-old daughter

A man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his 2-month-old daughter after she was found unresponsive in a California apartment, authorities said Sunday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a medical rescue call for a baby not breathing in the 18000 block of Grace Lane in the early morning hours of Sept. 26.

When deputies got to the scene in the Canyon Country, a neighborhood in the eastern part of Santa Clarita, they found the girl was unresponsive, the agency said. Her father, 26-year-old Marcel James Taylor, was performing CPR on her.

She was taken to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and later transferred to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. She was pronounced dead on Sept. 29, according to the sheriff's department.

Deputies launched an "exhaustive investigation" that ended with Taylor's arrest.

The sheriff’s department announced Sunday that he was taken into custody at the Santa Clarita Station and booked on charges of murder and child abuse resulting in great bodily injury or death.

He remains in custody in lieu of $2 million bail.

His arraignment is scheduled for Monday at the San Fernando Courthouse.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.