California man arrested In Clarkston for double homicide

Nov. 1—Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies converged on the Clarkston Motel 6 on Bridge Street on Sunday night to arrest a suspect in the homicides of 76-year-old Edwina "Eddy" Devin in Grangeville on Sept. 30 and her son Michael Devin in Lewiston on Oct. 1.

According to a news release from Lewiston Police Department Capt. Jeff Klone, officers took 56-year-old Richard Ross, of California, into custody on two counts of homicide around 6:30 p.m. without incident. Officers from the Lewiston and Clarkston police departments, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office and the Quad Cities Drug Task Force took part in the arrest.

Ross was taken to the Asotin County Jail, where he is being held on a $1 million bond.

Eddy Devin's body was found in her home on Cove Road in Grangeville. The next morning, first responders found Michael Devin's remains inside a burning 2007 GMC pickup truck at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Nez Perce Drive east of Juniper Drive in Lewiston.

Lewiston police and the Idaho County Sheriff's Office have been conducting a joint investigation into the cases because of the similar time frames and the relationship of the deceased individuals.

Law enforcement officials had previously said they believe the deaths were isolated incidents, and there was no further danger to the public.