California man arrested for dismembering his mother’s body and disposing of her in dumpster

A man was arrested for murdering his mother and disposing of her dismembered body in a dumpster in Camarillo, California.

David Hoetzlein, 25, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday night.

The police responded to a call at the Las Positas Apartments on Townsite Promenade and found the dismembered corpse of his 62-year-old mother, Tomoko Hoetzlein, at 6:50 a.m. on June 3.

The human remains prompted an investigation by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Bureau and Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office. Investigators reportedly found evidence that “connected David to the murder of his mother,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The 25-year-old has officially been charged and booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility, where he is being held in lieu of a $3 million bail. His arraignment was continued until June 30.

While Hoetzlein’s motive is unknown, investigators said the murder was an isolated incident, and there is no further threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Michael Marco at (805) 384-4739.

