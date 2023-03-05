California man arrested after downtown Los Angeles stabbing spree
A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing six people in Los Angeles early Saturday morning.
The stabbings reportedly stemmed from a confrontation between two groups of people.
The stabbings occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in downtown Los Angeles.
Police apprehended and arrested the suspect shortly after.
LOS ANGELES DA GEORGE GASCON WALKS BACK CLAIM ABOUT SHERIFF'S INVOLVEMENT IN HIT-AND-RUN PROSECUTION
The LAPD confirmed to Fox News Digital that they do not believe the altercation was gang-related.
The victims were transported to a nearby hospital. All of them were reportedly in stable condition.
LOS ANGELES DA GASCON'S OFFICE LANDS 5-MONTH PROBATION CAMP SENTENCE FOR TEEN WHO MOWED DOWN MOM AND INFANT
No further details were immediately available.