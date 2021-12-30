California man arrested in Iowa allegedly planning to kill Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci, Mark Zuckerberg

An armed California man was arrested recently in Iowa while allegedly on his way to the White House.

Police say the man had an assault rifle and ammunition in his possession, as well as a "hit list" that named President Joe Biden; Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical advisor; Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, formerly known as Facebook; and former presidents Bill Clinton and Barrack Obama.

He was pulled over while driving eastbound on Interstate 80 on Dec. 21 after police observed him driving aggressively, according to a criminal complaint. Police suspected he may be planning criminal activity due to the man’s behavior. During the traffic stop, he “began talking about his disapproval for government due to the sex abuse of children, some of which that has occurred by President Biden," he said.

The California man was taken to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office for further questioning.

During an interview, the man allegedly told authorities he'd worked at a grocery store in Merced, California, until two months ago — and that his employment was a “cover until called upon by God to combat evil demons in the White House,” according to the criminal complaint.

Police say the man said he believed “he is the only person remaining who can free the United States of evil and it is necessary for him to kill those in positions of power” and thus allegedly began gathering equipment to carry out the deed, including an assault rifle with magazines, ammunition, body armor, medical supplies, dark clothing, a grappling hook, food and cash, according to the complaint.

In the man’s cell phone, to which he allegedly granted investigators access, police discovered detailed notes on “survive supplies,” a “safe life defense order,” plans for “rifle pickup” and to “Save USA.”

More: Iowa Poll: Half of Iowans say Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol was 'an insurrection and a threat to democracy'

The man allegedly told to police that he left his home in Sacramento on Dec. 18 to drive straight to the White House to kill people in power, and added that he would not have stopped if he had not been pulled over by the authorities, the complaint details.

Story continues

Police say the man allegedly compiled his “hit list” of “evil” people to kill via videos on TikTok. The man allegedly stated he would kill Biden unless the president promised to comply with the man’s demands, the complaint added.

Police allege the man provided details on how he planned to gain access to the White House, including a perceived “weak spot” in White House security, the complaint states.

“When concluding the interview, (the man) stated that nothing would stop him from carrying out his plan of gaining access to the White House and killing the persons on his ‘hit list.’

The man allegedly said that if released from custody, he would immediately resume traveling to the White House in Washington, D.C. and ‘do whatever it takes’ to complete his plan,” Secret Service Special Agent Justin Larson wrote in the complaint. “(The man) stated that he has no intention of returning to California to see his family because he plans on dying while fighting evil demons at the White House.”

The defendant's attorneys filed a notice Thursday that he intends to rely on an insanity defense at trial.

The QAnon conspiracy theory holds the false belief that high-level government figures, Democrats and celebrities are secretly engaged in child sex trafficking.

More: Iowa man and son to plead guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charges, according to court documents

The man has been charged with one count of threats to a former president, according to the criminal complaint, although it's possible additional charges could be added by a grand jury in a later indictment. Iowa court records show the man also was cited for speeding in Cass County.

Reporter William Morris contributed to this report.

Andrea Sahouri covers social justice for the Des Moines Register. She can be contacted at asahouri@registermedia.com, on Twitter @andreamsahouri, or by phone 515-284-8247.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Man arrested in Iowa allegedly had 'hit list,' plans to kill Joe Biden