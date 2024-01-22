California man arrested after kidnapping woman and trying to take her to Texas, police say

A 57-year-old Northern California man was arrested on a domestic violence charge after kidnapping a woman Sunday in Marysville by forcing her into a vehicle and holding her captive in an attempt to take her to Texas, police said.

Officers arrested the Yuba City man on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, kidnapping and false imprisonment, Yuba County Jail records show. He remained in custody Monday afternoon with his bail amount set at $500,000.

Around 4:17 p.m. Sunday, officers received numerous emergency calls reporting a possible kidnapping and suspect holding the victim against her will in the 1200 block of B Street, the Marysville Police Department announced Monday in a news release.

Officers responded to the scene, and Police Department personnel tracked a phone to find the suspect vehicle. Police said officers pulled over the vehicle on the north side of the levee on Jack Slough Road.

The officers learned the man forced the woman into the vehicle, refused to let her out and was trying to take her to Texas, police said.

The man and the woman know each other, police said. The Police Department, however, did not provide any further details about their relationship.