California man arrested for killing Asian nail salon owner in hit-and-run

A man was arrested on Friday in connection with a hit-and-run incident that left an Asian nail salon owner dead in Walnut Creek, California, earlier this month.

Arck Marquez Ramirez Jr., 29, of Brentwood, is facing charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run for the collision that killed Chungthuy “Tammy” Le, who owned Lavender Dreams Nail Spa.

The 44-year-old victim had just closed her nail salon and was crossing the street at N. California Boulevard near Civic Drive at around 7 p.m. when a four-door gold or tan sedan ran a red light and struck her. She died shortly after at a nearby hospital, according to reports.

Surveillance cameras and tips from witnesses helped Walnut Creek police zero in on Ramirez as a suspect. The vehicle in question, which was located in Brentwood, was also seized as evidence.

Le is survived by her husband, who is in his 60s, and their three children aged 17, 15 and 12. A fundraising campaign on GoFundMe created by Le’s family said her killer “took away a strong, loving, and kindhearted wife, mother and friend.”

“What they did was unforgivable,” Le’s eldest child, Tin Pham, wrote. “She was an irreplaceable person to all of us.”

The campaign has raised $58,233 as of this writing. Donations will be used to cover Le’s funeral costs and support her family.

Ramirez is yet to be formally charged. He is currently held at the Martinez Detention Facility on a $300,000 bail.

Featured Image via GoFundMe

