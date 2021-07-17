A California man was arrested after police found multiple weapons, bullets with anti-cop messaging, and a racist manifesto in his vehicle

Tino Plunert/picture alliance via Getty Images

A California man was arrested after police discovered weapons, drugs and a manifesto in his car.

The Santa Clara County DA's office said Wesley Martines is facing an array of charges including possession of assault weapons.

In addition, police found bullets with anti-police messaging marked on them.

Police in California arrested a 32-year-old man after they discovered several weapons, drugs, bullets with anti-cop messaging, and a racist manifesto in his car.

On July 9, the Campbell Police Department was notified by a local business owner about a man, identified as Wesley Martines, walking around peeking into vehicles and a storage shed nearby, according to a press release from the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office.

After receiving the tip, responding officers arrived at the area and pulled over Martines' truck, finding firearms, including a Glock and AR-style rifles. During their search, police also discovered bullets marked with phrases like "Cop Killer" and "To a widow from the Grim Reaper."

A manifesto spotted in Martines' car revealed that he wanted to target "Black, Hispanic, and Jewish populations," the press release said. In addition, it included a plan to take hostages at a local sporting goods establishment.

"They also found body armor, heroin, methamphetamine, and a pipe bomb filled with pellets but no explosive material inside," according to the press release.

The Campbell Police Department said that the local bomb squad was called in to check the pipe bomb to ensure it was not a threat.

Martines was charged with possession of assault weapons and drugs, among other charges, and held on 300,000 bail, the DA's office said.

"There's a lot of evidence to unpack still, but based on what we have seen thus far and what was recovered in the car, we believe that this person was going to commit some sort of violence against the community," Campbell Police Captain Ian White said, The Mercury News reported. "We believe we prevented a tragic incident from occurring."

