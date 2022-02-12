California man arrested after shots fired
About 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Sturgis Police were called to the area of Chicago Road and Franks Avenue in regard to a larceny of a firearm. As officers responded to the area, they were informed by Central Dispatch that shots had been fired by the suspect.
Officers located the suspect’s vehicle, which fled at a high rate of speed. Officers pursued the suspect into Indiana where the suspect abandoned the car and fled on foot.
A K-9 unit from the Michigan State Police was called in and within an hour of the original call, the suspect was taken into custody.
The suspect, a 37-year-old male from California, was taken to the LaGrange County Jail on an outstanding warrant. Sturgis Police will seek additional charges related to the incident.
This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: News