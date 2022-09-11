California man arrested after six months on the run, charged with murder of girlfriend’s 8-year-old daughter

A man accused of murdering his girlfriend’s 8-year-old daughter in March and leaving her in the bathtub was arrested Saturday.

Dhante Jackson was taken into custody in Newark, Calif., where Sophia Mason was found dead in March, the California Attorney General’s Office announced.

Jackson will be transferred to Merced County Jail and booked for murder and child abuse.

Sophia’s body was found in Jackson’s home, about two hours northwest of Merced, on March 11 after police responded to reports that she had vanished, according to officials. Her mother, Samantha Johnson, Jackson’s girlfriend, was already in custody for prior child abuse charges, but “provided information to investigators about the cruelty inflicted upon Sophia leading up to her death — including being forced to live in a shed in Jackson’s yard and suffering sexual and physical abuse,” the AG’s office said.

Johnson was charged with child abuse and homicide and an arrest warrant was issued for Jackson, but he had already gone on the run.

Jackson was busted Saturday and four others have been charged with helping him evade arrest.

“The pain of losing a child is unimaginable — especially when that child was a victim of abuse. We grieve with Sophia’s family and loved ones, and acknowledge that she should be here with us now — playing, learning, and growing up,” Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement.

“Our children should be protected from violence and we must do everything we can to safeguard them. I want to thank the members of my team and our law enforcement partners in Merced for their work on this very difficult case, and hope it brings some measure of comfort to those who loved this young girl to know that those accused of her murder will now have to face these allegations.”