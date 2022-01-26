California man arrested in Tom Green County after traffic stop reveals human smuggling

A California man has been arrested in Tom Green County after a traffic stop revealed human smuggling, according to court documents.

SAN ANGELO — A California man has been arrested after a traffic stop in Tom Green County ended with a call to Border Patrol, according to an arrest affidavit.

About 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, a Texas Department of Public Safety official stopped a vehicle for a moving violation. The official spoke with the driver, who stated he, along with his six passengers, were traveling from San Antonio to California, records state.

The officer noted this "is not a direct route, and (is) used in an attempt to avoid Border Patrol checkpoints on Interstate 10 in Las Cruces," according to the arrest affidavit.

When asked if the passengers were in the country legally, the driver stated he "did not know." The passengers said they did not have visas or identification, records state.

Border Patrol was called and determined they were not in the US legally, then detained the six people and the driver.

Americo Henriquez Diaz, 31, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of six counts of smuggling of persons and a miscellaneous Border Patrol hold. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $60,000 bond as of 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to online jail records.

