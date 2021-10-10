California man beaten to death after allegedly trying to run people down on sidewalk

A California man who veered his car onto a busy sidewalk was yanked out of the driver’s seat and beaten to death, according to police.

The driver, identified by the coroner’s office as 40-year-old Melguin Lopez Santos, was kicked out of a nearby business after a “verbal altercation” shortly before midnight on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Santos allegedly continued arguing with someone outside, then got into his truck and intentionally drove it onto the sidewalk, barely missing people walking.

Witnesses tried to pull Santos out of the car, but he instead accelerated and crashed into a building. The same group of people then yanked him out again.

“You could see there was a fight going on, but you couldn’t tell who was doing what,” Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told the Daily Breeze of grainy surveillance footage of the incident.

By the time police arrived, Santos was dead, likely from “blunt force trauma.”

An official cause of death is still pending an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.