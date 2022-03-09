California man charged with 1994 murder after DNA match to bite mark on victim

Almost 28 years after 39-year-old Cheri Huss was stabbed to death inside her California home, a suspect has been arrested for her murder.

DNA from a bite mark on Huss’ body was finally matched last month using forensic genetic genealogy, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

The match was to Sharron Eugene Gadlin, now 48, who lived 12 miles from the murder scene in 1994, when the mother of three was brutally stabbed multiple times in her Desert Hot Springs apartment.

Gadlin was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder.

“I hope Cheri and her family will finally get the justice they deserve and have waited so long for,” District Attorney Mike Hestrin said in a statement.

“Our cold case team of investigators will continue to use cutting edge technology to solve old murder cases across Riverside County. Our prosecutors will continue to vigorously prosecute these murderers until we get justice for their victims.”

Huss fought back against her attacker, leaving the murderer’s blood splattered around the crime scene. Saliva was also left in the bite marks on her body. Both matched Gadlin’s DNA, according to the district attorney’s office.

No motive has been made public and it’s unclear if Gadlin and Huss knew each other.