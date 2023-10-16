California man charged after 376 pounds of marijuana seized in Mississippi

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WREG) —A traffic stop led to a major drug bust in Mississippi early Sunday morning.

The City of Olive Branch said Officer Ethan Mallet seized 376 pounds of marijuana while conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle with California tags on Hack near Highway 78.

Olive Branch Police said the driver, 35-year-old Varuzhan Arabadjian of Van Nuys, California, was pulled over for careless driving.

City officials said the marijuana has an estimated street value of $975,000.

Police said Arabadjian was arrested and charged for trafficking controlled substances. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

