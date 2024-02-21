California man charged with attempted homicide in shooting outside Somerset hotel

Feb. 21—SOMERSET, Pa. — A California man arrested last month following a 12-mile chase in southern Indiana has been charged with attempted homicide in a shooting outside a Somerset-area hotel.

Andrew Vega, of Riverside, California, is accused of shooting a 35-year-old Lancaster man in the parking lot outside the Lewis Drive hotel and then fleeing the scene.

According to police, the victim, who was shot twice in the upper legs, told police that a Jeep pulled up, and the man behind the wheel began verbally confronting him.

When the victim tried to access his vehicle, the motorist allegedly opened fire with a handgun, police have said.

At least five shots were fired, according to Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar.

Both men were staying at the motel, but Metzgar said there is no indication the two knew one another.

"In this case, the defendant attempted to murder an individual while at a hotel in Somerset and then fled across five states," Metzgar said. "(W)ith the help of a network of committed law enforcement officials, we were able to hunt him down to bring him to justice."

The injured man was treated and released from an area hospital after the shooting. His vehicle was also struck by bullets.

Vega was taken into custody Jan. 11 in southern Indiana after his vehicle was flagged as a match with one used in a Somerset County crime.

Jeffersonville, Indiana, police said Vega tried to flee from their officers, too. It allegedly led to a 12-mile chase in the Louisville, Kentucky, area before law enforcement officers surrounded him. Vega was apprehended after he exited his vehicle and tried to elude police on foot, they said at the time.

Metzgar said that Indiana authorities reached out to Somerset County officials after Vega was apprehended.

She said that surveillance video recorded near the motel helped Somerset police solve the case and that, after Vega was taken into custody, the victim and a hotel clerk were both able to single out the alleged gunman from a series of photos.

Somerset police Chief Randy Cox, whose officers investigated the case, told The Tribune- Democrat last month that a bullet and other crime scene evidence were also seized.

Vega will be extradited back to Pennsylvania to face charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and possession of an instrument of a crime, as well as recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and propelling missiles into a vehicle, Metzgar said.

She said the arrest should send a clear message: "Do not come into Somerset County to commit your crimes. ... While the defendant may be the product of California, in Somerset County we don't tolerate shooting someone in a hotel parking lot."

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.