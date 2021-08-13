California man charged with building shrapnel bombs

A California man was accused of illegally manufacturing explosive devices, one of which prosecutors claim was used to damage property, the Justice Department announced on Thursday.

A federal grand jury indicted 52-year-old Wes Parker McDaniel of Merced with four counts of possessing unregistered destructive devices, one count of manufacturing destructive devices, and one count of malicious destruction of property by means of an explosive.

McDaniel was also charged with one count of impersonating a federal agent and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, according to the Justice Department.

McDaniel manufactured 10 explosive devices containing shrapnel between Feb. 1 and June 22 and possessed them on four separate occasions in both Merced and Kings counties, according to court documents, which alleged the devices were not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as required by law.

One of the bombs was used to damage a residential rental property in Merced on June 20, court documents said.

Additionally, McDaniel was charged with unlawfully possessing a rifle and ammunition, which he is prohibited from doing as a convicted felon.

Prosecutors also allege McDaniel falsely represented himself as an agent of the National Security Agency on June 20 to arrest another person.

It was not immediately clear whether McDaniel has legal representation to contact for comment.

McDaniel faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years if convicted on the malicious destruction of property count, as well as a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each count of possessing unregistered destructive devices, manufacturing destructive devices, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces another three-year sentence for impersonating a federal agent impersonation charge in addition to substantial fines.

