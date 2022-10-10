California man charged in family's kidnapping, slaying

Reuters Videos

STORY: The eruption caused the partial collapse of the crater terrace. The lava flow, caused by the collapse of material from part of the crater rim, produced a 3-minute seismic signal recorded by the seismic network.No damage or casualties were reported.The Stromboli volcano, located in southern Italy off the Sicilian coast, is one of the most active volcanoes on the planet and has been erupting almost continuously since 1932.