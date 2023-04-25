California man charged with impersonating a doctor, treating thousands

A California man has been charged with multiple felonies for pretending to be a doctor and treating thousands of patients over the years, including several with cancer.

Stephan Gevorkian, 44, was hit with five counts of practicing medicine without certification, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement Monday.

“Practicing medicine without a license is not only a criminal activity in California, it can cause irreparable harm to the health of unsuspecting people, some with serious illnesses, who believe they are under the care of a licensed physician,” Gascón said.

“Gevorkian is accused of practicing medicine without a license on thousands of individuals for several years,” he added.

Gevorkian owns and operates Pathways Medical. His scheme was exposed on Nov. 17, 2022, after an undercover investigator sought out medical advice at his North Hollywood practice.

“The business conducts blood tests on patients, advises them on treatments and offers treatment for serious conditions including cancer and viral infections,” the DA’s office said.

During the consultation, the phony doctor failed to address abnormal levels of a hormone that could indicate a serious medical condition, prosecutors said.

Gevorkian is due back in court for a preliminary hearing in May.

The state’s Department of Consumer Affairs, Division of Investigation, and the district attorney’s office’s Consumer Protection Division are investigating.

Anyone who believes they are a victim in this case should call the Consumer Protection hotline at 213-257-2465.