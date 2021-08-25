California man charged with kidnapping 11-year-old Nampa girl, police say

Ian Max Stevenson
·1 min read

A California man was arrested in Canyon County on Monday and charged with kidnapping an 11-year-old girl, according to the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.

After an 11-year-old was reported missing and could not be found by authorities, the Sheriff’s Office searched the girl’s cellphone records and found that she had been in communication with a California phone number, according to a news release.

Police later located the girl at a local hotel, where they said she was with Brian Sangjoon Lee, 20, of Granada Hills, California. Lee was taken in for questioning, and detectives determined that he had met the girl in an online gaming program, according to the release.

“Eventually, an agreement was made that he would travel to Idaho from the Los Angeles area to pick her up and return to his home with her,” according to the release.

Lee has been charged with first-degree kidnapping and is being held on a $1 million bond at the Canyon County jail. The investigation is ongoing, and police said additional charges are possible.

A conviction on charges of first-degree kidnapping is punishable by life imprisonment or the death penalty, according to Idaho statute.

“Words cannot express my gratitude for (my deputies’) work in stopping what could have ended in a very grave situation for this poor girl,” Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said in the release. “This case also serves as a stark reminder to all parents about the dangers online predators pose to children in our community and across the nation.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Purdue: Settlement better for states than continuing suits

    As much as some dislike it, Purdue Pharma’s plan to settle thousands of lawsuits over opioids is better for states than allowing them to continue lawsuits against the company and its owners, a company lawyer told a judge Wednesday. Purdue is using the bankruptcy process to try to end years of lawsuits claiming that its marketing and sales strategy for the powerful painkiller OxyContin helped touch off and extend the opioid epidemic. In testimony and arguments over the past two weeks, the key focus has been the contention from a group of state governments that want the plan rejected primarily because members of the wealthy Sackler family who own Purdue would be granted protection from lawsuits over opioids, even though they themselves are not filing for bankruptcy protection.

  • ‘Our family is broken:’ Family of missing Fruitland boy holds out hope for his return

    “We are so grateful for every single persons’ prayers, kind words, sharing his picture and any little step to help bring Michael home.”

  • Jesse Williams on setting boundaries with fans: 'If I didn't, I would never be present with anybody'

    The former "Grey's Anatomy" star on his past life as a teacher, helping schools in need and why therapy is "transformative."

  • Nashville man charged with civil rights violations after several alleged church arsons

    A man from Nashville, Tennessee, was charged with civil rights violations Tuesday following an arrest for allegedly setting fires to four churches in 2019.

  • Fantasy Managers Seek Clarity: 49ers Edition

    Denny Carter talks to 49ers beat writer Matt Maiocco about the team's backfield splits, George Kittle's TD woes, and Brandon Aiyuk's target share. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate charged with raping, kidnapping woman

    Paul Tay, 58, was arrested after police allege he locked a woman inside his car, hit her with a pipe and sexually assaulted her at his house.

  • U.S. plans COVID-19 booster shots at six months instead of eight - WSJ

    Approval of boosters for three COVID-19 shots being administered in the United States — those manufactured by Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson — is expected in mid-September, the report said, citing a person familiar with the plans. Pfizer and BioNTech have already started the application process for the approval of its booster shot in people 16 and older, saying it spurs a more than three-fold increase in antibodies against the coronavirus. Earlier this week, U.S. regulators granted full approval to Pfizer's two-dose vaccine.

  • Body of missing 27-year-old Auberry woman found, deputies say

    Bessie Walker's family says they have not been the same since the worries of her disappearance turned into heartbreak over her death.

  • Blinken estimates 1,500 Americans may still await evacuation

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that as many as 1,500 Americans may be awaiting evacuation from Afghanistan, a figure that suggests this part of the U.S.-led airlift could be completed before President Joe Biden’s Tuesday deadline. Untold thousands of at-risk Afghans, however, are struggling to get into the Kabul airport. Blinken said the State Department estimates there were about 6,000 Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan when the airlift began Aug. 14, and that about 4,500 of them have been evacuated so far.

  • Utah waterfall rescue

    Dramatic video shows the moment a teen was pulled to safety after he plunged more than 30 feet. ABC News’ Megan Tevrizian has the details.

  • Taiwan reports no new domestic COVID-19 cases, first time since May 9

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan reported zero new domestic COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the first time since May 9 it has logged no community transmissions, with the pandemic on the democratically ruled island now well under control. The number of COVD-19 cases in Taiwan began climbing in mid-May after months of no or few domestic infections, prompting the government to impose curbs on gatherings, close entertainment venues and stop in-restaurant dining. Border controls and quarantines for all arrivals have been strengthened.

  • This Map Will Tell You When Your State Will Hit Peak Fall Foliage

    Start planning your leaf-peeping now.

  • California murder suspect shot, killed by Amtrak police at Chicago station: police

    Authorities say police learned the suspect would be arriving on a train and met him at the platform. The suspect fired the first round, which took place during the Tuesday afternoon rush hour, police said.

  • OnlyFans Makes Another Huge Announcement on Adult Content

    The website was roundly criticized for recently announcing a ban on such material.

  • Creed Humphrey says Chiefs’ new-look offensive line is ‘on the right track’

    After great showings vs. the #Cardinals and #49ers, #Chiefs rookie Creed Humphrey believes the offensive line is "on the right track." | from @TheJohnDillon

  • New York governor reveals 12,000 more COVID-19 deaths than previously counted

    New York Governor Kathy Hochul revealed 12,000 more people died of COVID-19 than was reported under her disgraced predecessor, making good on her promise for greater transparency on just her second day leading the state. The state is now reporting a total of 55,400 people died in New York from coronavirus, based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hochul said in a statement https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-hochul-updates-new-yorkers-states-progress-combating-covid-19. That's an increase of 12,000 over the 43,400 reported https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-updates-new-yorkers-states-progress-during-covid-19-pandemic-229 by Andrew Cuomo as of his last day in office before resigning in disgrace amid a sexual harassment scandal.

  • Idaho asks FEMA, other states for help in effort to staff hospitals amid COVID-19 crisis

    “Idaho is experiencing a surge ... and hospitals are at, or quickly nearing, capacity in ICU and Critical Care Units.”

  • New Browns, Baker Mayfield contract extension projection

    Both sides hope to get a deal done in a "when not if" type situation but the contract projection from ESPN is quite interesting for the Browns QB:

  • New 41% low for Biden, 76% fears he’ll let Taliban capture Americans

    People are fast losing confidence in President Joe Biden, who today hit a new approval rating low as he fumbles through efforts to rescue Americans in Afghanistan before the Taliban shut the door on Aug. 31.

  • 'A crazy way to run a state': Democrats feel helpless on recall ballot's second question

    Many California Democrats are flailing for answers about how to approach the ballot's second question: If the governor is recalled, who do you want to replace him?