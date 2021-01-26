California man charged with making threats against family of congressman and journalist

A California man was arrested Tuesday after federal authorities said he sent threatening text messages to family members of a New York City congressman and journalist.

Prosecutors allege that Robert Lemke, 35, of Bay Point, California, sent a Jan. 6 text to a family member of an unidentified journalist, saying that person's " 'words are putting you and your family at risk,' " according to a federal criminal complaint.

"We are nearby armed and ready," the suspect allegedly said in one text described in the document. "Thousands of us are active/retired law enforcement, military, etc. That’s how we do it.”

Also on Jan. 6, prosecutors said Lemke texted the brother of an unidentified congressman and included a picture of a home in the brother’s neighborhood.

“Your brother is putting your entire family at risk with his lies and other words. We are armed and nearby your house," he allegedly said in the text. "You had better have a word with him. We are not far from his either. Already spoke to [Congressman-1’s son] and know where his kids are.”

The suspect believed disinformation that President Joe Biden did not win November's election, authorities said.

In the text to the lawmaker's brother, authorities said Lemke wrote: “your words have consequences. Stop telling lies; Biden did not win, he will not be president. We are not white supremacists. Most of us are active/retired law enforcement or military. You are putting your family at risk. We have armed members near your home."

He allegedly warned: "Don’t risk their safety with your words and lies.”

Lemke was taken into custody in Bay Point, officials said. Details about his arrest were not released. He is scheduled to appear in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Wednesday.

Lemke's Facebook account includes a background image of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who pointed their guns at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside their home this summer, authorities said.