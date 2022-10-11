California man charged with murder for kidnapping and killing family of four

The California man accused of kidnapping and killing his former employers and their 8-month-old daughter has been formally charged in connection with the brutal crime.

The Merced County District Attorney’s Office on Monday filed four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances against 48-year-old Jesus Salgado. He’s also facing counts of arson and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in connection with the case.

“Special Circumstances allege that the murders were committed during the commission of a kidnapping and that there were multiple murders in the same case,” officials said.

Salgado — sporting a protective vest typically donned by those who are a risk to themselves — did not enter a plea during his initial court appearance on Monday, KSFN reported. A judge continued the proceedings in order to provide the suspect additional time to hire a private attorney. He is due back in court on Thursday.

Merced County Vern Warnke previously revealed Salgado attempted suicide as officers closed in to arrest him on Oct. 4. One day later, the bodies of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents, Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, were discovered on a remote corner of an almond orchard.

Authorities did not provide further details, including the causes of death. Vern said the suspect previously worked for the victims, but that he was dismissed last year.

Surveillance video released by authorities shows a man, believed to be Salgado, approach Jasdeep Singh and his brother, Amandeep Singh, at their family business on Oct. 3. He forced both men into his vehicle and then raced out the parking lot. He returns a short time later, however, enters the business, and then exits with Jasleen Kaur, who is holding baby Aroohi.

If convicted, Salgado is facing a sentence of life in prison without parole, the district attorney’s office said on Monday.

”District Attorney Kimberly Lewis will not be making a decision regarding the death penalty in 2022,” the office said in a statement. “The People are preserving their right to pursue the death penalty in the future.”

Salgado’s brother, Alberto Salgado, is accused of helping with the crimes. He was arrested for criminal conspiracy, accessory and destroying evidence, but has not yet been charged.