California man charged with sexual exploitation of a Swanton girl

Jul. 9—A California man investigated for trying to meet an underage girl for sex there is now facing charges for taking images and videos during a sexual encounter with a teenager in Swanton, according to criminal charges filed in U.S. District Court in Toledo.

Jeremy D. Adams, 43, Lodi, Calif., was initially facing a federal charge of sexual exploitation of a minor in California's Northern U.S. District Court, but it was transferred to the federal courthouse in Toledo in May.

Mr. Adams was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday with producing the explicit images and videos of a then 17-year-old Swanton girl on May 4, 2017, and May 5, 2017, according to the allegations.

Court documents say Mr. Adams has no other ties to northwest Ohio. He is being held in jail ahead of his arraignment on Tuesday.

His attorney, Tyler Walchanowicz, of Cleveland, declined to comment on Friday.

Mr. Adams caught federal investigators' attention after he had an encounter with police in Brentwood, Calif., on Oct. 15, 2019, after he tried to meet a purported 14-year-old girl. Two juveniles created a fake account on an online dating application and pretended to be the young girl. Over a two-week span, Mr. Adams allegedly had sexual conversations with the girl and arranged a time to meet her at a Starbucks, according to the criminal complaint filed in November.

The juveniles confronted Mr. Adams at a coffee shop and recorded the incident on their cell phones while chasing him from the store, court records state.

"The juveniles confronted Adams about the fact that he was there to pick up a 14-year-old girl, but Adams never responded to them and continued to run until he fell into a creek," court documents say, adding Mr. Adams allegedly placed one of the juveniles in a headlock. Police responded to the scene and began investigating.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Mr. Adams' residence in California, where they collected 12 devices. While analyzing Mr. Adams' phone and a hard drive, they found explicit images and video of Mr. Adams with a minor girl, according to the allegations.

Investigators determined the images were taken in Swanton — specifically at the Baymont by Wyndham Hotel at 10753 Airport Highway — where Mr. Adams used a U.S. Army identification to check into the room, the criminal complaint says. Further analysis of his text messages determined the Swanton girl was a minor at the time.

Federal investigators interviewed the girl on Nov. 5. She stated she met Mr. Adams on Tumblr, a social media website, when she was 15-years-old. She blocked him approximately two years later.

Within two days of chatting with her, Mr. Adams allegedly asked if she wanted "him to be her boyfriend," and he asked her to send nude photos and videos of herself, court documents state.

In 2017, around the time of the girl's 17th birthday, Mr. Adams was living in North Carolina and traveled to Ohio. He allegedly picked her up and drove her to the hotel, where they had sex and he used his phone to shoot photos and videos.

"[The girl] stated that Mr. Adams kept talking about how he had driven nine hours to see her, so she consented to having sex with him because she felt bad," the allegations say.

In July, 2020, the girl unblocked Mr. Adams on social media. He immediately contacted her and said "he was being investigated for sexually trafficking people and if she was contacted by law enforcement not to tell them anything about her age when they met," in order to "protect him," according to court records.