California man charged in shooting of APD officers

Aug. 20—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have charged a California man with shooting at and injuring four officers, one of them critically, on Thursday morning in an alleyway in Northeast Albuquerque.

James Ramirez, 27, of Los Angeles, is charged with three counts of aggravated battery against a police officer, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting evading or obstructing an officer.

The gunfight left Officer Mario Verbeck shot in the neck and critically injured, Officer James Eichel Jr. shot in the forearm, Sgt. Sean Kenny shot in his bulletproof vest and Officer Harry Gunderson wounded by shrapnel.

Ramirez was shot and injured in the gunfight and is recovering at the hospital. He has no criminal history in New Mexico but, according to court records, is a convicted felon in California.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

A man called police around 8:30 a.m. and reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint and had located the two men who robbed him in Northeast Albuquerque. He told police he had been walking on Western Skies when two men approached him and asked him if he wanted to buy drugs.

The man said he declined and one of the men pulled out a black pistol and "demanded everything he had," taking his wallet, shoes, backpack, gold necklace and a Playstation that was in the backpack. He told police a friend drove him around looking for the robbers and they saw the men around Juan Tabo and Copper.

The man met with officers Verbeck and Eichel and identified the suspects as two men walking near Summer and Juan Tabo, telling the officers that one of the men was armed. As the officers approached, the two men ran south down an alleyway and the officers gave chase.

One of the suspects, later identified as Ramirez, "suddenly" fired at the officers and struck both of them before the officers shot back.

"I later observed the officers' on-body recording devices and observed the officers getting shot and bleeding profusely," a detective wrote in the complaint.

Sgt. Kenny and Officer Gunderson arrived near Dutch Bros Coffee Shop and saw Ramirez ducking behind a vehicle. Gunderson told Ramirez to drop the gun and Ramirez fired at him. The officers returned fire. Gunderson was struck in his vest, and Kenny was hit by glass and fragments as he took cover behind his vehicle.

Ramirez and the officers continued to exchange gunfire until Ramirez was struck and fell to the ground. The officers rendered aid to Ramirez until he was taken to the hospital. Police found the robbery victim's ID and credit card in Ramirez's wallet.

The second suspect, a "smaller skinny" man, was seen running south down the alley "and has not been identified or apprehended."