California man charged with smuggling 1,700 reptiles into U.S.

It’s not a sight you’d want to wake up to.

A California man this week was charged with smuggling more than 1,700 reptiles into the U.S. — among them Yucatan box turtles, Mexican box turtles, baby crocodiles and Mexican beaded lizards — from Mexico and Hong Kong, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Sixty of the animals were found at the U.S.-Mexico border in the clothes of Jose Manuel Perez, also known as Julio Rodriguez, who was charged this week with one count of conspiracy, nine counts of smuggling goods into the country and two counts of wildlife trafficking, according to press release.

An indictment accuses Perez, with the help of his 25-year-old sister Stephany — who has been charged with conspiracy — of having leveraged social media from January 2016 until last month to advertise the sale of the smuggled animals, according to the release.

There were other co-conspirators facing the scales of justice,. Authorities said those involved would drive the animals from Mexico’s Ciudád Juarez International Airport into El Paso, Texas, with Perez paying those individuals “a crossing fee” for every time they made it across the border.

The amount of the fee was predicated on factors such as how many animals were being moved or how likely it was that the smugglers could be found out by authorities, the release states.

Both siblings, if convicted on all charges, would face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for conspiracy. Stephany Perez’s alleged help was predominantly during two times in which Jose was behind bars Stateside.

Jose Perez, who’s been in federal custody since his Feb. 25 arrest, would also face up to 20 years behind bars for each of the smuggling counts and five years for each of the trafficking counts, according to the release.