California man charged after stand-off with sheriff's deputies at Newfane convenience store

Mar. 14—NEWFANE — A California man is in custody after a confrontation with Niagara County Sheriff's deputies at a convenience store on Monday.

Deputies responded to a 911 call, at 8:27 a.m., from the owner of the Kenyons convenience store at 2897 Main St., who said a semi-truck cab and trailer had been parked in his parking lot "without permission for a week." The store owner said he told the truck driver, Adrian L. Guerrero, 37, that he needed to move the cab and trailer.

Guerrero reportedly refused to move his truck or leave the lot and deputies were called to remove him.

When the deputies arrived on the scene, the sheriff's office said, they attempted to "make contact with Guerrero" but found that he had shut himself inside the cab of his truck. The deputies said Guerrero did not respond to their attempts to get him to voluntarily come out of his truck.

Staff at the convenience store told the deputies that Guerrero also had "a large Rottweiler dog" in the truck cab with him.

Deputies said they spent about three hours knocking on the doors of the semi cab, sounding their sirens and using a public address system in an effort to get Guerrero out the truck to speak to them. A Sheriff's armored vehicle and Emergency Response Team were then dispatched to the scene.

The ERT deputies reportedly broke a window in the cab and "pumped tear gas into it." Guerrero came out of the truck and was taken into custody.

The SPCA of Niagara was called in and took possession of Guerrero's dog. The dog was taken to the SPCA shelter for treatment and care.

While searching the cab, deputies recovered an illegal handgun. That discovery led sheriff's investigators to use a K-9 for an external search of the truck trailer and U.S. Customs & Border Protection agents responded with a trunk-mounted mobile X-ray unit to scan the trailer.

They reported that no illegal materials were found inside the trailer.

Guerrero was charged with trespass, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and criminal possession of a firearm. He was issued appearance tickets because the crimes are not bail-eligible.

Deputies said the cab and trailer were towed from the convenience store parking lot.