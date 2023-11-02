California man charged with threat to kill Biden seeks more time for plea deal talks

Facing a Thursday deadline to enter a guilty plea or face trial on charges of threatening to kill President Joe Biden and other officials, a California man is now asking for more time while plea negotiations continue.

A lawyer for Kuachua Xiong, the 27-year-old Merced grocery clerk with ties to Sacramento facing charges in Iowa, filed a request Thursday in federal court asking for an extension through Nov. 20 for his client to decide whether to enter a guilty plea or proceed to trial.

“The parties are negotiating and request additional time to execute the necessary documents,” Federal Defender Mike Maloney wrote in a motion filed in Iowa federal court, adding that the prosecution did not oppose the delay.

U.S. Magistrate Judge William P. Kelly had set a Thursday deadline for Xiong to plead guilty under a plea agreement or face trial beginning Dec. 4.

The filing Thursday signals plea negotiations are continuing, following an earlier plan for Xiong to pursue an insanity defense. He ultimately was found competent to stand trial.

A federal grand jury indicted Xiong in January 2022 on charges of attempting to kill or kidnap Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris; making threats against both of them; threatening to kill or kidnap former President Barack Obama and Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; making threats against then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress; and possessing a firearm in furtherance of crimes of violence.

Xiong was arrested Dec. 21, 2021, and jailed in Iowa after being stopped for speeding on Interstate 80 and found to have an AR-15 rifle, body armor and a GPS device guiding him to the White House, court papers say.

The judge’s original order setting the Thursday deadline said that “in order to afford all parties as much notice and opportunity to be as prepared for trial as possible, Defendant is put on notice that a plea of guilty must be entered by November 2, 2023.”

Hus lawyer’s motion Thursday notes that “there has been no previous extension of this deadline” and that Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Griess “does not resist this motion.”