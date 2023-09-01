California man convicted of 1st-degree murder in Arizona 21 years later

A man was convicted in Arizona on Friday of first-degree murder, a case that was filed in 2001, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

On Dec. 21, 2001, a man identified as Richard Lucero was found dead in his home in El Mirage with a ligature around his neck. The DPS Special Investigations Unit originally determined that Lucero's death was by suicide, a DPS news release said.

With all investigative leads exhausted at the time, the case was initially pending. Eventual advances in DNA analysis led to the evidence from the case being reanalyzed by the state crime lab in 2018. Evidence was tested using advanced DNA and latent print analysis techniques, the news release said.

The latent prints were entered into a national database and matched a record for a man identified as Frank Gallas Mendoza, who previously was unknown to investigators, according to the news release.

The state crime lab also examined a single source of DNA that was found on multiple items throughout Lucero's house, including the ligature around his neck. Detectives then collected Mendoza's DNA and compared it with the DNA evidence from the area of Lucero's death, the news release said.

The lab concluded that the DNA found in the area of Lucero's death belonged to Mendoza, the news release said.

With assistance from the Fresno Police Department, Mendoza, a Fresno, California, native, was arrested in connection with the premeditated murder of Lucero on Sept. 18, 2018, according to the news release.

Mendoza's trial began on Aug. 11, 2023, in Maricopa County Superior Court, and four days later, the jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict, closing the case after 21 years, the news release said.

Mendoza's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 12, 2023, DPS said in the release.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: California man convicted of murder in Arizona 21 years later