California man convicted by federal jury in Massillon area drug trafficking conspiracy

A federal jury has convicted a California man for his participation in a Stark County-area drug trafficking operation.

Alvaro Orosco, 36, of Visalia, California, was one of 15 defendants charged in a conspiracy to bring large amounts of cocaine and heroin from Mexico and California to Massillon between August 2016 and April 2019, acting U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler said in a news release, Wednesday.

The trial lasted two days before U.S. District Judge Donald C. Nugent in Cleveland and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter E. Daly.

Court records show Orosco traveled to Cleveland, retrieving 22 pounds of cocaine hidden in a compartment of a vehicle shipped from California to Massillon.

Illinois State Police officers intercepted the vehicle and turned the drugs over to the FBI, who replaced the drugs with a fake substance, according to Baeppler.

Orosco was arrested when he opened the hidden compartment. He's scheduled to be sentenced on June 10 and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole, the U.S. District Attorney's Office said.

This case was investigated by the FBI, Canton police, Illinois State Police Department, MEDWAY Drug Enforcement Agency and Massillon police.

