California man driving to White House to kill leaders on 'hit list' arrested in Iowa, officials say

A heavily armed California man was arrested in Iowa, after telling law enforcement he'll "do whatever it takes" to kill government leaders on his "hit list," including President Joe Biden and chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, court papers revealed Wednesday.

Kuachua Brillion Xiong, 25, has been held in Pottawattamie County Jail in Council Bluffs since Thursday, according to sheriff's records.

Xiong was pulled over Dec. 21 in Cass County and found to have an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, loaded magazines, body armor and medical kits, according to a criminal complaint written by U.S. Secret Service Agent Justin Larson.

An attorney for Xiong did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Xiong had been driving from his home near Sacramento since Dec. 18 "with the intention of driving straight to the White House ... to kill persons in power," Larson wrote.

While speaking with investigators, Xiong said the "evil individuals he intended to kill" included Biden, Fauci, former President Barrack Obama and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Xiong was using a map app on his phone and had set his destination set for the White House, according to the complaint, which was included in court documents unsealed Wednesday

The suspect, identified as a grocery store employee from Merced, showed investigators a drawing of the White House grounds, "including a perceived 'weak spot' he identified during his pre-attack research," Larson wrote.

"He added that if released from custody, he would immediately resume traveling to the White House ... and 'do whatever it takes' to complete his plan," the complaint said.

"Xiong stated that he has no intention of returning to California to see his family because he plans on dying while fighting evil demons in the White House."

He was charged with making threats against a former U.S. president.