California man drowns during Hawaii honeymoon, thieves steal couple’s belongings

[Source]

Loved ones are mourning a California man who drowned while on his honeymoon in Hawaii earlier this month.

What happened: Steven Phan, 49, drowned while snorkeling with his wife, Brittany Myers-Phan, off Electric Beach in Nanakuli on June 1. Bystanders pulled him to the shore and CPR was performed but he was unresponsive. He was then transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Steven Phan and Brittany Myers-Phan reportedly married on March 20, 2023.

Thieves take advantage: To make matters worse, thieves reportedly stole the couple’s phones, wallets, clothing and even their rental car while they were out in the water. Police are reportedly investigating the theft.

A witness who claimed to have met Myers-Phan told KHON that she had to go through the trouble of verifying her identity at the airport to travel home after losing her ID.

About the victim: Phan reportedly worked for Apple and got married on March 20. A GoFundMe page organized in his name describes him as an “amazing husband,” a “true friend” and someone who “always found a way to be a part of everyone’s lives, no matter the distance.”

About the beach: Teresa Kling, an employee from Aaron's Dive Shop in Oahu, described Electric Beach as a popular spot among tourists in a statement to ABC7. "Electric Beach is extremely popular with locals and has become a popular spot for tourists,” she said. “Everything depends on the conditions and the day. It tends to be a great spot for beginners.”

About the fundraiser: As of this writing, the GoFundMe page has raised $36,155. Proceeds will go directly to Myers-Phan to help cover funeral and memorial costs, as well as any unforeseen costs related to her husband’s death. Services were held on Monday and Tuesday.

