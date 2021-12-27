California man fatally shot grandma, dad’s girlfriend while opening Christmas presents: police

While his family was at home opening presents on Christmas, a California man allegedly walked in and fatally shot his grandmother and his dad’s girlfriend, according to police.

Austin Alvarez, 23, was arrested Saturday after fleeing the scene and has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Reedley home around 1:45 p.m. Saturday after calls about shots fired and found two women, 58-year-old Magdalena Alvarez and 39-year-old Meisa Rashid, with fatal gunshot wounds.

According to police, Austin Alvarez shot Magdalena, his grandmother, and Rashid, his dad’s girlfriend, then left the house and noticed his dad sitting in a parked car on the street. Alvarez allegedly fired at him, but missed.

He fled in his truck but was captured by police 10 miles away.

Alvarez is being held on a $2.5 million bail.

No motive has been determined and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Richard Antunez at 559-600-8221 or Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.