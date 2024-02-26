California man fell off boat in Miami River. He remains missing as Coast Guard ends search

A California man remains missing after he fell from a boat in the Miami River Saturday afternoon, according to police and the Coast Guard.

Abraham Mgowano, 35, went overboard the 45-foot SeaRay as it sailed westbound on the river near Lummus Park around 2:30 p.m., said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman Arielle Callender.

Also on board the boat were 12 other passengers and the operator, according to police.

The Coast Guard suspended its search for the Berkeley, California native around 8:15 p.m. after an extensive search of the river and the shoreline, said Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Sherbs, a spokeswoman for the service.

The search on the river spanned from the Flagler Street and 7th Avenue bridges, Sherbs said.

However, Fish and Wildlife officers and officers with the city of Miami and Miami-Dade County have continued to “dive and search the area,” Callender said Monday.