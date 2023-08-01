California man gets 149 years to life in prison for 2020 crime spree using same gun

A Sacramento Superior Court judge sentenced a 46-year-old man to 149 years to life in prison for an October 2020 crime spree in which he used a handgun to rob a store and assault victims in two attempted robberies.

Judge Shelleyanne Chang sentenced Russell A. James on Friday. A jury on Aug. 30 found James guilty of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, two counts of assault with a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

James’ conviction also included enhancements for using a semi-automatic firearm in the spree. Prosecutors said James previously had strike convictions for robbery in 1999 and 2014.

On Oct. 3, 2020, James entered a Quick Shop Market, pointed a semi-automatic handgun with a red laser sight at the store clerk and demanded money, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The clerk handed over cash to the suspect.

Eight days later, a man was sitting in his parked vehicle outside of a Smart and Final store waiting for his wife. Prosecutors said James approached the vehicle and pointed the same semi-automatic handgun at the man while demanding money from him. The victim said he had no money or belongings to give. Then, James hit the man in his face before leaving, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The second violent attempted robbery occurred Oct. 15, 2020, when another person was sitting in a parked car waiting for a friend.

Prosecutors said James approached the car, flung the door open and began assaulting the female occupant while ordering her give him money and belongings. James again pointed a semi-automatic handgun with a laser at the victim’s head, before he hit her in her face with the butt of the gun and left, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

In each crime, James wore a hat and a neck gaiter, or mask, to conceal his identity, prosecutors said.

The Sacramento Police Department received an anonymous tip indicating the robbery suspect was possibly James, who was a parolee, prosecutors said. Investigators conducted surveillance on James and officers tried to pull over a vehicle James was in.

James, who was a passenger, got out of the vehicle and ran into a Walmart where he was soon apprehended. Prosecutors said investigators discovered that James hid a Taurus .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun inside a store shelf at the Walmart, and further inspection revealed the unregistered handgun was the same firearm used in all three crimes.

On Monday afternoon, James remained in custody at the Sacramento County Jail where he awaits transfer to a prison. Deputy District Attorney Ryan Roebuck prosecuted the case.