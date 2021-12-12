California man on horseback struck by drunk driver in hit-and-run

A man is in custody for driving under the influence after allegedly hitting a man riding a horse in Santa Rosa, California, and leaving the scene.



Police say Troy Hale, 20, hit the victim just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Old Redwood Highway. The victim sustained significant injuries and is in critical condition at a local hospital. The horse was transported away from the scene by the victim’s associates.

The unidentified victim was associated with a group of other horseback riders and walkers who were taking part in a march for the Virgin of Guadalupe, according to a news release. The total number of people involved was in excess of 100. The march started in west Santa Rosa and continued toward Windsor.



SAN FRANCISCO'S VAUNTED TOLERANCE DIMS AMID BRAZEN CRIMES

SRPD officers located the suspect’s vehicle parked at an address in north Santa Rosa. Officers then contacted the suspect at the residence, identified as Hale of Santa Rosa.



COAST GUARD SEARCHING FOR CRUISE SHIP PASSENGER WHO WENT OVERBOARD OFF COAST OF MEXICO



A search warrant was issued for Hale’s vehicles and residence. Officers executed the service of the search warrant and located suspected fentanyl pills and cocaine, which appeared to be possessed for the purpose of sale. Ammunition was also located.