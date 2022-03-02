California man who killed his three daughters was prohibited from owning gun





A California man who shot and killed his three daughters and a chaperone before committing suicide was under a restraining order and prohibited from owning a gun.

David Mora, 39, was identified as the shooter behind the deadly incident that occurred Monday evening at The Church in Sacramento, The Associated Press reported, citing police sources.

According to court documents obtained by the AP, Mora was out on bail after he was arrested on several charges, including assaulting a police officer, at the time of the shooting.

Mora was also alleged to have verbally and physically abused his girlfriend, the mother of his three children, who was granted a five-year restraining order against him nine days after he underwent a mental health evaluation on April 17, the wire service reported.

The restraining order restricted Mora to spending time with his children for up to four hours per week only when a mutually agreed-upon chaperone was present, the AP reported. It also mandated that he undergo anger management courses.

Under California law, Mora should have been barred from possessing a firearm under the restraining order, the wire service noted. Authorities have not said what type of gun he used in the shooting.

The chaperone killed at the church on Monday was identified by authorities as Nathaniel Kong, 59, according to the AP. Mora's three daughters, also killed during the shooting, were aged 13, 10 and 9.

Sacramento police said Mora came into the church, shot the chaperone, his children and then himself.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) tweeted after the incident: "Another senseless act of gun violence in America - this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating."