California man paralyzed during arrest reaches $20M settlement with Yuba City, medical providers

A Northern California man who was paralyzed after being forced to the ground during an arrest has agreed to a $20.3 million settlement, his attorney said — among the largest police misconduct settlements in the state's history.

U.S. Army veteran and Yuba City resident Gregory Gross, 67, was working as a seasonal truck driver and caretaker for his fiance at the time on April 12, 2020, when officers arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing a one-mile-per-hour collision in which no one was injured.

Police body-camera video of the arrest shows an officer forcing Gross to the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back as he cries out in pain. Later images show an officer on top of Gross as he lies face down on grass with a bloody nose, saying "I can't breathe." As officers appear to hoist Gross off the ground, he buckles and says "I can't feel my legs."

The encounter left Gross with a broken neck, and he underwent two surgeries to fuse his spine, according to attorney Moseley Collins. Gross is no longer able to use his legs, feet or hands and requires around-the-clock nursing care, Collins said. The settlement will pay for nursing and medical care, Collins said.

Yuba City pays $17.6M as part of settlement

Collins said he could not disclose the parties involved in the settlement, or how much each party contributed to the $20 million total.

But online court records show the defendants include three police officers, the City of Yuba City, physicians, medical practices and nationwide staffing organizations. The defendants include Rideout Memorial Hospital, Regents of the University of California, U.S. Nursing Corporation, Adventist Health California Medical Group, Inc., CEP America-California and Fastaff, LLC, among others.

Asked about the respective settlement amounts, Yuba City Police Chief Brian Baker told USA TODAY the city paid out approximately $17.6 million. He apologized to Gross and his family in a press conference Tuesday and called the officers' actions "indefensible."

"As a department we have implemented and enhanced areas of our operation to ensure a tragedy like this does not occur in the future," Baker said.

Baker said the department now regularly and randomly audits officers' body-camera videos, and supervisors and management review every use-of-force case. Officers also received additional de-escalation training, and the department implemented an "early warning system" to monitor officers' use of force.

Gregory Gross looks at an enlargement of a video frame of his arrest by Yuba City, Calif., Police, during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., on Jan. 5, 2022.

Gross attended the press conference in a wheelchair, Collins said. At the end of the event, Collins presented Baker with a $20,000 check made out to the California Peace Officers' Memorial Foundation.

"We're not against police," Collins told USA TODAY. "We are for police, but we're not for police brutality."

Settlement among largest in California's history

Yuba City is located in Sutter County and home to approximately 70,000 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

News of the agreement comes months after California agreed to $24 million in a civil rights settlement with the family of Edward Bronstein, a man who died in police custody after screaming "I can't breathe" while multiple officers restrained him in 2020.

Attorneys for Bronstein's children said the agreement is the largest civil rights settlement of its kind by California and the second largest nationally, following the city of Minneapolis' March 2021 agreement to pay $27 million in the murder of George Floyd.

In 2021, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation banning restraint techniques and transport methods that involve risk of positional asphyxia — when body position interferes with the ability to breathe.

