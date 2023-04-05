California man pleads guilty to 2016 killing of Brockton toddler

A California man pleaded guilty to the 2016 killing of a Brockton toddler, according to the Plymouth County DA.

Timy Jo Griffin, 28, of Long Beach, California was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty Tuesday.

Brockton Police received a 911 call for an unresponsive toddler on East Main Street on December 5, 2016. The toddler was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment and passed away three days later as a result of his injuries.

Griffin, an acquaintance of the child’s mother, was taking care of the child at the time of the incident, prosecutors said. Physicians that treated the child told investigators that the child suffered extreme retinal hemorrhaging and uncontrollable swelling to the brain after likely being violently shaken or slammed.

