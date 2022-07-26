California man pleads guilty in federal court for Hale County homicide

The George H. Mahon Federal Building in downtown Lubbock.

A 24-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday to traveling from California to Hale County where he stabbed his boyfriend to death two years ago.

Alexander Yoichi Duberek appeared before U.S. Magistrate judge John R. Parker and pleaded guilty to a count of interstate domestic violence in connection with the stabbing death of 30-year-old Chad Luera, whose body was found Nov. 2 on the side of the road on FM 400.

The charge carries up to life in prison. Duberek entered his plea ahead of a trial that was set to begin on Monday.

Duberek

Duberek was arrested in March after surrendering to police in California in connection with the Oct. 31, 2020 stabbing death of 30-year-old Chad Luera, whose body was found Nov. 2, 2020 on the side of the road on FM 400.

A search warrant filed on March 15, 2021 states Duberek and Luera were approaching their first-year anniversary.

Luera

Duberek was extradited to Texas in April 2021. His bond is set at $5 million, according to court records.

Duberek, who is being held at the Bailey County jail, was indicted Sept. 9 on a count of interstate domestic violence, which carries a punishment of up to life in federal prison.

The indictment alleges Duberek traveled across state lines on Oct. 31, 2020 intending to kill his boyfriend.

Duberek admitted that he traveled from San Diego, California, to Lubbock and Plainview intending to kill his boyfriend. He also admitted that when he traveled from San Diego to Lubbock and Plainview, he had the intent to kill, injure, harass, or intimidate "John Doe," his intimate or dating partner

Duberek fled the scene in Plainview and drove to Houston, where he abandoned the 2009 Toyota Camry. The vehicle was eventually located in Houston and a search of the vehicle revealed blood in the back seat area and on the trunk latch and the same collapsible shovel Duberek purchased at Walmart in the trunk. Blood in the vehicle was confirmed to be Doe's blood after DNA testing was performed.

Duberek and Luera began dating about September 2019. Duberek traveled from San Diego to Plainview at least three times during the relationship to spend time with Luera.

Story continues

However, Duberek began losing control of his temper and planned to travel to Texas to injure and murder Luera. He began telling people he was moving to Texas to live near Luera.

Duberek flew to Lubbock on Oct. 31, 2020 and told his family that he booked a room at the Comfort Suites hotel in Plainview. However, investigators discovered that Duberek never made a reservation at the hotel.

Instead, Duberek hired a ride to a Sam's Club parking lot where he bought a 2009 Toyota Camry for $3,000 cash. He then drove to a Walmart store in Lubbock where he spent more than $560 on the tools he would use to kill Luera, which included a seat cover for a vehicle, a gas can, a knife, a hatchet, a collapsible shovel, a head lamp, a flashlight, a backpack, bath towels, Febreze, water boots, shoes, a jacket, a change of clothing, and toiletries.

Location data investigators obtained for Duberek's Google account showed he traveled traveled to Luera's residence in Hale Center at approximately 10:09 p.m.

The Google account did not show additional movement until about 11:17 p.m. when it indicated he was on FM 400, approximately four miles north of where Luera's body was found on Nov. 1, 2020.

An autopsy showed Luera was stabbed 93 times, the documents state.

Investigators learned Duberek drove to Houston where he abandoned the Camry. A search of the vehicle yielded blood in the back seat area and on the trunk latch and the shovel Duberek bought at Walmart in the trunk. A DNA test indicated that the blood found in the vehicle was Luera's.

A Texas Ranger assisting the Hale County Sheriff's Office spoke with a friend of Luera's and learned he and Duberek were in a dating relationship and nearing their first anniversary.

On Nov. 13, 2020 the Ranger reviewed Duberek's Facebook account for which he went by the name "Ryan Lee," the search warrant states.

More than 10 days later, an arrest warrant was issued charging Duberek with murder in connection with Luera's death. The search warrant did not disclose a motive for the slaying.

On March 18, 2021, Duberek surrendered to the FBI in San Diego and was arrested on the warrant issued out of Hale County.

As he was being booked into jail in San Diego, he told officials that the name tattooed on his ring finger was the person he killed, the documents state.

Duberek was extradited to Plainview about a month later. During a mental health interview as part of the book-in process, he told officials, "... When I was on the run, I had, uh, I took some time to work on my thoughts, you know, try to get my mental straight which is why I turned myself in."

He also faces a murder charge in Hale County.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Alexander Duberek pleads guilty in federal court