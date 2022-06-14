California man pleads guilty to hiring hitman to kill ex-girlfriend

A Beverly Hills man who tried to hire a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend pleaded guilty on Monday.

Scott Berkett, 25, was reported to police by the “hired killers” that he contacted, and the woman was never harmed.

Berkett pleaded guilty to one count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire, the Justice Department said. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and will be sentenced Sept. 12.

His relationship with the woman began online in 2020 and they met in Los Angeles in October of that year, the feds said. The woman didn’t enjoy the meeting, found Berkett “sexually aggressive” and tried several times to break things off. She moved back to Idaho.

A message to Berkett’s father in April 2021 finally got Berkett to stop calling the woman, but shortly afterward Berkett went to the dark web and tried to hire a hitman, according to the feds.

“I’d like it to look like an accident, but robbery gone wrong may work better,” Berkett wrote. “So long as she is dead. I’d also like for her phone to be retrieved and destroyed irreparably in the process.”

Berkett paid the “hitmen” $13,000 worth of Bitcoin, the feds said. But the “hitmen” he contacted weren’t very reputable. They reported him to a media outlet, which alerted law enforcement.

An undercover FBI agent reached out to Berkett and requested $1,000 more via Western Union. The feds surveilled Berkett as he sent the money and arrested him the next day.