California man pleads guilty to killing man at VFW
Apr. 16—A California man accused in the summer 2020 death of a Whitefish man pleaded guilty Thursday in Flathead County District Court.
According to court documents, Xavier J. Chenault, 22, of Sacramento, California, signed a binding plea agreement April 6 that was negotiated by his public defender Daniel Wood, and Flathead County Attorney Travis Ahner.
In exchange for pleading guilty to one felony count of negligent homicide in the death of 25-year-old Steven Speer, Chenault is facing a 15-year sentence to Montana State Prison with 10 years suspended.
Chenault's sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20.
Chenault would receive credit for the time he has served since being lodged in the Flathead County Detention Center Jan. 3 after being arrested in Texas in November for resisting arrest. The actual homicide charge was filed Nov. 18 in Flathead County District Court.
According to previous information from Whitefish Police Chief Bill Dial, Speer died Aug. 2, 2020, from head injuries he suffered during an altercation shortly after midnight July 30, in the parking lot of the VFW Bar and Grill on Baker Avenue.
Whitefish Police officers responded to the scene after receiving a report of an unconscious man at the facility.
The department conducted an extensive investigation, which indicated Speer had been in an altercation with a man, later identified as Chenault, and that Speer had struck his head on the ground after being knocked down. Authorities say Speer suffered severe head trauma.
He was transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center, where he later died.
Charging documents indicate witnesses at the scene initially said there had been no altercation and Speer, in a heavily intoxicated state, had fallen to the ground.
But after a Whitefish detective watched video footage, it allegedly revealed a man matching Chenault's description approach another man while a woman had tried to stop Chenault.
The detective then spoke with witnesses and one individual said Chenault and Speer were arguing outside the VFW and walked toward each other.
Another witness said Chenault slapped Speer and he fell to the ground. That person also reported that Speer said he didn't want to fight.
Chenault was described by a witness as being a bigger man, about 6 feet tall. Speer's autopsy report listed him at 5-feet, 8-inches and 148 pounds.
Records also indicate Speer died of a severe brain injury. The autopsy report indicated Speer died as a result of blunt force injuries of the head.
