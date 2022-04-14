California man pleads guilty to threatening to 'put a bullet' in Matt Gaetz

A California man who threatened to shoot U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and members of his family fessed up to the crime in federal court Thursday.

Eugene Huelsman, 59, of Thousand Oaks, California, pled guilty to one count of transmission of a threat in interstate commerce. The plea was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

During the plea hearing, Huelsman admitted that, on Jan. 9, 2021, he telephoned Gaetz’s congressional district office in Pensacola. When no one answered, Huelsman left a profanity laced voicemail threatening to kill the congressman. This included threatening to “put a bullet in” Gaetz and members of his family.

The U.S. Capitol Police were contacted when the threat was made, which triggered security protocols related to the victim. The investigation revealed this was not the first time Huelsman made threats involving political figures.

Huelsman had previously been investigated for threatening a member of a former president’s family via social media.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz holds a kickoff campaign event with U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Heaven's Trail Event Barn in Milton. Gaetz, the Republican congressman who represents much of the Panhandle, held a series of three events Saturday along with Greene.

Sentencing is currently set for 1 p.m. June 30 at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola before U.S. District Judge T.K. Wetherell II.

Huelsman faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the United States Capitol Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys David L. Goldberg and Lazaro P. Fields. Huelsman is represented by Curtis Fallgatter, according to court documents.

